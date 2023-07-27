PM Modi to inaugurate Gujarat's first Greenfield International Airport today. All you need to know

Prime minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Hirasar Greenfield International Airport, Gujarat's first Greenfield Airport to the nation on Thursday during his two-day visit to Rajasthan and Gujarat from July 27-28.

Newly-built Greenfield Airport ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

Along with the airport, PM Modi will dedicate a number of key projects worth over ₹860 crore including packages 8 and 9 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana.

According to the press statement by the prime minister's office (PMO), the new airport, spanning across 2,500 acres, is envisioned to be a transportation hub for people traveling abroad from the state.

Salient features of the Rajkot International Airport:

1. The Hirasar Greenfield Airport, located at around 30 km from Rajkot, spans over 2500 acres and has been developed at a cost of ₹1,405 crore.

2. The airport boasts a well-designed 3040 m (3.04 km) long and 45-meter-wide runway, capable of accommodating 14 planes simultaneously.

3. The terminal building compliances with GRIHA -4 rules (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment), while the New Terminal Building (NITB) is equipped with various sustainability features like Double Insulated Roofing System, skylights, LED Lighting, Low Heat Gain Glazing, and others.

4. Emphasising sustainability, the airport is also equipped with a solar power system, a green belt, and a rainwater harvesting system, along with essential facilities like one parallel half taxi-way, a rapid exit taxi track, an interim terminal building, and cargo and MRO/hangars.

5. Its strategic location on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway aims to streamline logistics for various industries in the region.

6. According to the press release, the design of the airport's terminal is inspired by Rajkot’s cultural vibrancy which would feature the art forms from Lippan art to Dandiya dance through its dynamic external façade and splendid interiors.

7. The airport would reflect as an epitome of the local architectural heritage and will reflect the cultural glory of art and dance forms of Kathiawar region.

8. The Hirasar Greenfield Airport will contribute towards the local automobile industry of Rajkot, along with trade, tourism, education and industrial sectors throughout Gujarat.

9. The construction of the new greenfield airport was the result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the AAI and the Civil Aviation Department of the Government of Gujarat.

10. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the airport in October 2017 in Gujarat's Chotila, considering the close proximity and an ease of travel from Rajkot.

