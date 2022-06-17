PM Modi to inaugurate redeveloped temple at Gujarat’s Pavagadh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat beginning Friday evening, will inaugurate the redeveloped temple of Shree Kalika Mata at Pavagadh Hill on Saturday.

After his visit to the temple at about 9.15 am, the Prime Minister will visit the Virasat Van at 11.30 am, according to the official schedule of his visit.

The Shree Kalika Mata temple is one of the oldest temples in the area and attracts pilgrims in large numbers. The redevelopment of the temple has been done in two phases. The inauguration of the first phase of redevelopment was done by the Prime Minister earlier this year in April. The foundation stone of the redevelopment of the second phase, was laid by Prime Minister Modi in 2017. This includes expansion of the temple’s base and ‘parisar’ at three levels, installation of amenities like street lights, CCTV system etc, according to a government release.

At about 12:30 pm, he will participate in the Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan at Vadodara, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over ₹21,000 crore.

Beneficiaries of various schemes of the government will participate in the Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan at Vadodara. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of various Railway projects estimated to cost over ₹16,000 crore. These include the 357 km long New Palanpur –Madar section of the Dedicated Freight Corridor; Gauge Conversion of 166 km long Ahmedabad–Botad section; electrification of 81 km long Palanpur -Mitha section, among others.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the redevelopment of Surat, Udhna, Somnath & Sabarmati Stations, along with other initiatives in the railway sector. These projects will help lower logistics cost and boost the industry and agriculture sector in the region. They will also improve connectivity in the region and enhance passenger amenities.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a total of 1.38 lakh houses will be dedicated by the Prime Minister, including houses worth around ₹1,800 crore in urban areas and houses worth over ₹1,530 crore in rural areas. In addition, the foundation stone laying ceremony of around 3,000 houses worth over ₹310 crores will also be done.

During the programme, PM Modi will dedicate and lay foundation stones of various developmental work at Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur and Panchmahal, worth over ₹680 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the Gujarat Central University in Kundhela village of Dabhoi taluka of Gujarat. Located at about 20 km from Vadodara city, the University will be constructed at a cost of around ₹425 crore and will cater to higher education needs of over 2,500 students.

“Right from primary to higher, and technical to sector-specific institutions, Modiji has assured a holistic development of the education sector in Gujarat. Recently, he also awarded the state’s Rashtriya Raksha University and National Forensic Science University with the status of Institutes of National Importance. The new campus of the Central University of Gujarat will not only impart quality education to the youth but also generate abundant opportunities at the national as well as international level,” chief minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel said in a statement on Friday.

“The new campus is completely residential, and equipped with modern amenities. Nearly 2,500 students can study at the same time in this campus...The first phase of this project will be completed by December 2023,” Dr Rama Shanker Dubey, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Gujarat said.

“The campus will be divided into five academic blocks which includes School of Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Nano Sciences, Environmental & Sustainable Development, Applied Materials Sciences, National Security, International Relations and Tourism Studies. The laboratories and classrooms have been developed as per international standards and are equipped with the latest amenities,” Prof. HB Patel, University’s Registrar said.

This will be the PM’s fourth visit to his home state in the past two months where he has dedicated several developmental projects to people. During his visit, the PM will also dedicate several and lay foundation stones for water distribution projects worth ₹660.26 crore. About one lakh people of the state will benefit from these projects, according to a Gujarat government release.