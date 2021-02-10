IND USA
PM Modi to inaugurate World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Oil, Gas and Road Sector project, in Haldia on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Oil, Gas and Road Sector project, in Haldia on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
PM Modi to inaugurate World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 today

The 20th edition of The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) flagship event, the World Sustainable Development Summit, will be held online from February 10 to February 12.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:32 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 on Wednesday at 6:30 pm via video conferencing.

As per an official release, the theme of the Summit is 'Redefining our common future: Safe and secure environment for all'.

"Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana; James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea; Mohamed Nasheed, Speaker of the People's Majlis, Republic of Maldives; Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, and Prakash Javadekar, Union minister of environment, forest, and climate Change will be present on the occasion," it stated.

The 20th edition of The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) flagship event, the World Sustainable Development Summit, will be held online from February 10 to February 12 and will bring together a wide number of governments, business leaders, academicians, climate scientists, youth, and the civil society in the fight against climate change.

"Marking 20 years in its journey of making 'sustainable development' a globally shared goal, the Summit series brings together governments, business leaders, academicians, climate scientists, youth, and the civil society in the fight against climate change. With its focus on bringing the voices of youth and women to the forefront, the Summit intends to carry forward these vital discussions from the Global South to the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow.," said the official website of the World Sustainable Development Summit.

"India's Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Ministry of Earth Sciences are key partners of the Summit. Energy and industry transition, adaptation and resilience, nature-based solutions, climate finance, circular economy, clean oceans and air pollution, are amongst the range of topics to be discussed during the Summit," the release added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Oil, Gas and Road Sector project, in Haldia on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Oil, Gas and Road Sector project, in Haldia on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
PM Modi to inaugurate World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 today

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:32 AM IST
The 20th edition of The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) flagship event, the World Sustainable Development Summit, will be held online from February 10 to February 12.
