india news

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Digital India on July 1

Digital India is a flagship programme of the government of India with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy
By Malavika PM
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 08:53 AM IST

On the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the Digital India campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of the campaign on July 1 via video conferencing.

“Digital India has been one of the biggest success stories of New India — enabling services, bringing Government closer to citizens, promoting citizen engagement and empowering people,” the government press release read.

Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar will also be present on the occasion.

Digital India is a flagship programme of the government of India with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. The initiative includes plans to connect rural areas with high-speed internet networks. It consists of three core components: the development of secure and stable digital infrastructure, delivering government services digitally, and universal digital literacy.

The Modi government on Tuesday allocated an additional 19,041 crore to provide broadband connectivity in all villages under the BharatNet project. The outlay will enable the extension of BharatNet broadband connectivity to all gram panchayats and inhabited villages. With this, the total outlay of the plan will be 61,109 crore, including an already approved amount of 42,068 crore in 2017.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 last year, with a vision to ensure broadband connectivity to all inhabited villages in 1,000 days.

