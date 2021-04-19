PM Modi to interact with leading doctors at 4.30pm over Covid-19; video conference with top pharma firms scheduled at 6
PM Modi will also hold a meeting with top pharmaceutical companies via video conference at 6pm.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday interact with leading doctors from across the country via video conferencing on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country. The interaction is scheduled to take place at 4.30pm.
PM Modi will also discuss the situation with top pharmaceutical companies via video conferencing at 6pm.