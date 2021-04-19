Home / India News / PM Modi to interact with leading doctors at 4.30pm over Covid-19; video conference with top pharma firms scheduled at 6
PM Modi to interact with leading doctors at 4.30pm over Covid-19; video conference with top pharma firms scheduled at 6

PM Modi will also hold a meeting with top pharmaceutical companies via video conference at 6pm.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 02:42 PM IST
PM Modi to meet leading doctors and pharma companies today evening. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday interact with leading doctors from across the country via video conferencing on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country. The interaction is scheduled to take place at 4.30pm.

PM Modi will also discuss the situation with top pharmaceutical companies via video conferencing at 6pm.

