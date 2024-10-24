PM Modi to launch scheme for the elderly on Oct 29

Prime minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-Pmjay) for senior citizens on October 29, according to people familiar with the matter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Narendra Modi- X)

Last month, the Union Cabinet chaired by the PM approved a major expansion of the world’s largest public health insurance that offers a cashless cover of up to ₹5 lakh per year for hospitalization for all senior citizens aged 70 years and more, irrespective of their socio-economic status.

“There is a major event planned for October 29th wherein several big-ticket health projects will be either launched or announced that includes the Pmjay for senior citizens that was recently approved by the Cabinet,” said a senior central government official, requesting anonymity.

The centre will fund 60% of the scheme. States can expand the scheme or modify it to include other age groups, and some states have already done so, bearing the cost for additional beneficiaries.

According to the Union health ministry, the decision is likely to benefit about 45 million families (60 million senior citizens). The overall beneficiary base currently is 123 million families. This scheme is also expected to help women further as 58% of people over the age of 70 years in India are women, 54% of them being widows, as per the government data.

For families already covered by the Ayushman Bharat scheme that have senior citizens, there will be additional shared top-up cover of up to ₹5 lakh per year under the scheme. And those middle or upper middle class families that are not covered under the scheme owing to their socioeconomic status will benefit with a shared cover of ₹5 lakh per year if they have senior citizens.

The additional top-up coverage of up to ₹5 lakh will be allocated only for the senior citizens in the already covered families.

Eligible senior citizens will have to apply to avail the benefits; however, those beneficiaries who are already covered by health insurance schemes either under the central government or state government such as the CGHS (central government health scheme) will be offered a choice of the scheme they want to opt for. According to a government statement people with private insurance will also be eligible to come on board.

Eligible beneficiaries will be issued a new card under the scheme. The initial outlay for the upgrade is ₹3,437 crore, and given that it is a demand-based scheme, there is a provision for expanding coverage in future.