Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 15, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

PM Modi, Chinese President Xi to meet for the 4th time this year in Argentina in November

Argentina is hosting the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires. This will be the fourth meeting between the two leaders this year.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2018 12:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Modi Xi meet,PM Modi,Xi Jinping
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 10th BRICS summit in Johannesburg on July 26, 2018.(AFP)

Prime Minister Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Argentina in November, Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui said on Monday at the inauguration of first joint India-China training programme for Afghan diplomats, ANI reported.

Argentina is hosting the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires. It will be the fourth meeting between the two leaders this year.

The training of Afghan diplomats was first joint project agreed by both New Delhi and Beijing during an informal summit between Modi and Xi in April at China’s Wuhan city.

Modi and Xi have met twice after Wuhan this year. The meetings took place at the Shanaghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in June in Qingdao, China and the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa in July.

Ambassador Luo also said China’s state counsellor and Foreign Minister will visit India in December to launch first India-China high level people to people exchanges mechanism.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 11:58 IST

tags

more from india