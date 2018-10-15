PM Modi, Chinese President Xi to meet for the 4th time this year in Argentina in November

Prime Minister Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Argentina in November, Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui said on Monday at the inauguration of first joint India-China training programme for Afghan diplomats, ANI reported.

Argentina is hosting the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires. It will be the fourth meeting between the two leaders this year.

The training of Afghan diplomats was first joint project agreed by both New Delhi and Beijing during an informal summit between Modi and Xi in April at China’s Wuhan city.

Modi and Xi have met twice after Wuhan this year. The meetings took place at the Shanaghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in June in Qingdao, China and the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa in July.

Ambassador Luo also said China’s state counsellor and Foreign Minister will visit India in December to launch first India-China high level people to people exchanges mechanism.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 11:58 IST