PM Modi to meet CMs, vaccine likely by 2021: Covid-19 news today

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 10:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a video-conference with chief ministers on Saturday to discuss issues related to the coronavirus disease, including the lifting of the lockdown triggered by it. As the global death toll surpassed 100,000 on Friday, an analysis said five Covid-19 vaccine candidates are in phase 1 (clinical trials to determine safety for humans) and 73 in the exploratory stage. The analysis hoped a vaccine will be available by 2021 with work continuing in unprecedented pace and scale.

Coronavirus crisis: 100,000 dead in 101 days, half

On Friday, the toll surpassed 100,000, a milestone that could well be dwarfed soon at the current rate of the pandemic’s growth: fatalities have doubled and the total number of infections grew by 600,000 in the last week alone, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center.

Punjab extends curbs; PM Modi to meet CMs today

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to hold his third video conference with chief ministers on Saturday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, including reviewing the lockdown, which ends on April 14, Punjab became the second state — after Odisha — to extend the lockdown till the end of the month.

Condom-maker PSU at forefront of antibody testing kits

The state-owned HLL Lifecare Limited (the HLL stands for Hindustan Latex Limited, its avatar in its condom making days, but no one uses that name anymore), has emerged an important part of the government’s fight against Covid-19.

Covid-19: What you need to know today

The total number of people infected by Sars-CoV-2, the virus which causes the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has crossed 1.6 million. Of these, at least 100,000 have died. And at last count, 177 of the 195 countries in the world had confirmed cases. In India, the number of cases on Friday night was 7,556, and there have been 250 deaths attributed to Covid-19.

To boost sales, Centre asks states to suspend farm law

The Centre has recommended that states suspend certain provisions of their respective Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Acts for three months to allow farmers to sell their harvest from multiple locations and to any buyer, Union farm minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday.

Govt plans changes in law to allow 12-hour shifts in factories

The Union government is considering a change in a 1948 law to allow longer shifts in factories as it works out ways to help factories cope with fewer workers and high demand -- and all against a context where the ongoing nationwide lockdown is likely to continue beyond April 15.

Covid-19 in India: Rising infections among medical staff raise preparedness concerns

Across the country, the total number of health workers who have tested positive for Covid-19 has increased to 200 and as many as 12 private hospitals have been sealed.

Covid-19: As race for vaccine heats up, new techs come to fore

The development of a vaccine for Covid-19 is proceeding at an unprecedented pace and scale, and also using innovative technologies, according to an analysis of the global Covid-19 vaccine development database, published in the journal Nature Reviews Drug Discovery.

HT Salutes: Everyday heroes of the pandemic

As the numbers go up of people coronavirus-infected (5,274), dead (165), hospitalised and quarantined, staying home is seen as the only way India’s citizens can save others, but not everyone is convinced this is all they can do to help. So, while they follow the official rules and restrictions, thousands of Indians are finding ways to help those who are more vulnerable. Meet some of India’s corona volunteers.

Coronavirus lockdown: Govt plans strategic restart with experts

The government is discussing a calibrated reopening of the economy with industry associations and experts who have said a prolonged nationwide lockdown could lead to shortfall of essential goods, and that it would not be easy to stop the economic engine altogether during the battle against covid-19 pandemic.

‘Must prioritise labour intensive sectors’: Vikram Kirloskar, CII President

Indian industry expects a prolonged recovery period after the national lockdown is eased and is hoping for government support, especially to small and medium enterprises, to help mitigate the pain, Vikram Kirloskar, president, Confederation of Indian Industry told Goutam Das during an interview.

