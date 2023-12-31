PM Modi to take stock of key projects today

On the last day of the year, with New Year festivities on the anvil, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) led by principal secretary to Prime Minister Dr PK Mishra and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, was preparing for a rapid fire round on January 1 with PM Narendra Modi scheduled to take a review meeting with top officials at 10.30am, people aware of the matter said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Modi has told the top officials that since he was busy in election campaigning in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram for assembly elections and then in launching of various projects in Ayodhya, a follow-up is needed on what was done on various projects monitored by the PMO.

The officials, therefore, brushed up their project files in case the PM chose to question them on priority projects. While one part of the PMO was readying for meeting, another section was preparing for the DGP/IGP internal security conference in Jaipur on January 5-6, which follows a peace agreement with ULFA, officials said.

The PMO is also involved in preparations for the biennial Vibrant Gujarat summit on January 10-12 in Gandhinagar. This year, the summit will be attended by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi.