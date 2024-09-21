PM modi to unveil Ayushman Bharat scheme for senior citizens in October

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the expanded Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), to include all people aged 70 and above irrespective of their socio-economic status, in October, Union health minister JP Nadda said on Friday. Narendra Modi (ANI)

“The Cabinet recently approved expanding the benefits under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme to include senior citizens who are 70 years old and above. The preparations are almost complete and the scheme will be launched in October by the Prime Minister,” the health minister said at a briefing on the achievements in the health sector during the first 100 days of the Modi government’s third term.

Anyone aged 70 or above can apply for the scheme, which is set to benefit around 45 million families, including 60 million senior citizens.

The Centre is working to add services that exclusively tend to geriatric care (old age-related ailments). According to the health ministry, this scheme is also expected to help women as 58% of the people in the 70 years and above age bracket are women, 54% of them being widows.

In addition, the U-WIN Portal that has been developed for full digitization of vaccination services for complete vaccination record of pregnant women and children from birth to 17 years under the Universal Immunization Programme, will also be launched. The portal will be in 11 regional languages including Hindi.

“The portal is already operational on pilot basis. As on 16th September 2024, 6.46 crore beneficiaries have been registered, 1.04 crore vaccination sessions have been held, and 23.06 crore administered vaccine doses have been recorded on the portal,” said Nadda.

The health ministry is also focusing on making the use of drones for health care delivery such as transporting samples, reports, and supplies, in hard-to-reach areas.