e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to use 40-kg silver brick during bhoomi pujan event, then it goes into a locker

PM Modi to use 40-kg silver brick during bhoomi pujan event, then it goes into a locker

Several devotees have donated silver bricks to the Trust. All of them will be used for the ceremony on Wednesday and removed after the event gets over.

india Updated: Aug 04, 2020 15:54 IST
Pawan Dixit | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Pawan Dixit | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Ayodhya
A general view of Ayodhya is seen. The temple town is all set to witness the groundbreaking ceremony of Ram mandir bhoomi pujan on Wednesday.
A general view of Ayodhya is seen. The temple town is all set to witness the groundbreaking ceremony of Ram mandir bhoomi pujan on Wednesday.(REUTERS)
         

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has donated a 40-kilogram silver brick for bhoomi pujan event of Ram Mandir on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will use this brick to lay the foundation stone of the temple in the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya. However, the brick will be removed after the ceremony.   

“Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has donated 40-kilogram silver brick for bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir on behalf of Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth,” said Mahant Kamal Nayas Das, successor designate to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the trust.

Also read: In PM Modi’s 3-hour Ayodhya visit, Hanuman Garhi darshan and tree plantation drive

Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth is the math and the residing place of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. All prominent religious activities in Ayodhya are operated from this place. 

“There is no point in using silver bricks in laying the foundation of Ram Mandir. They will be removed after bhoomi pujan and will be kept in bank lockers of the Trust in State Bank of India,” said Das.  

Also read: Temple trust tweets photos of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

“Later, these silver bricks will be enchased and the money will be used for the construction of Ram Mandir,” Das added.  

Several devotees have donated silver bricks to the Trust for the construction of Ram Mandir. All of them will be used for the ceremony on Wednesday and will be removed from Ram Janmabhoomi after the event is over.

tags
top news
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
Woman, two girls missing after two houses collapse into drain in Mumbai
Woman, two girls missing after two houses collapse into drain in Mumbai
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
Congress again reaches out to rebel Rajasthan MLAs, lists its only condition
Congress again reaches out to rebel Rajasthan MLAs, lists its only condition
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
Snippets from Ayodhya: How the city has prepared for Ram temple event
Snippets from Ayodhya: How the city has prepared for Ram temple event
Yousuf not Younis should have been Pak batting coach: Akhtar
Yousuf not Younis should have been Pak batting coach: Akhtar
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In