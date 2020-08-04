‘Unique example of Indian architecture’: Temple trust tweets photos of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

india

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 15:22 IST

Ahead of the ground-breaking ceremony of the foundation stone-laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Tuesday shared images of the proposed model of the grand temple. In a Twitter post, the Trust described the temple as “a unique example of Indian architecture”.

Chandrakant Sompura, the architect of the grand temple, had stated that the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will be almost double the size of what was originally proposed after its design was modified following the Supreme Court verdict last year.

“The design of the temple was modified after the Supreme Court verdict. Now it will be almost double the size of what was originally planned,” Sompura told news agency PTI.

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मन्दिर विश्व में भारतीय स्थापत्य कला का अनुपम उदाहरण होगा।



जन्मभूमि मन्दिर के प्रस्तावित मॉडल के कुछ चित्र।



Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir will be a unique example of Indian architecture.



Here are some photos of the proposed model.



जय श्री राम! Jai Shri Ram!

Sompura added that the temple will be constructed in Nagara style of architecture and will have five domes instead of two. The project is likely to be completed in the next three years once the construction work commences following the bhoomi pujan event on Wednesday.

The ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place tomorrow and will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with chief ministers of various states and Union ministers in attendance.

The prime minister is scheduled to be in the temple town for around three hours on Wednesday. According to the official itinerary released on Tuesday, PM Modi will start from Delhi at 9:35 am and will reach the Ram Janmabhoomi site at noon. The main programme of bhoomi pujan will begin at around 12:30 pm. After the ceremony, the prime minister will return to Lucknow at 2.20 pm.