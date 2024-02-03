 PM Modi to visit Assam on two-day trip, unveil projects worth ₹11,600 crore | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
PM Modi to visit Assam on two-day trip, unveil projects worth 11,600 crore

PM Modi to visit Assam on two-day trip, unveil projects worth 11,600 crore

PTI
Feb 03, 2024 10:35 AM IST

PM Modi to visit Assam on two-day trip, unveil projects worth ₹11,600 crore

Guwahati, Feb 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day trip to Assam will begin on Saturday, during which he will meet the BJP's state core committee and roll out developmental projects worth nearly 11,600 crore.

HT Image
HT Image

The prime minister is scheduled to land at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati at 7.30 pm and he will proceed to Koinadhora State Guest House from there.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the PM will meet the BJP's state core committee during the night and discuss party affairs.

Modi will address a public meeting at 11.30 am on Sunday at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, from where many state and central projects will be unveiled.

Some of the major projects for which foundation stones will be laid are the Kamakhya temple corridor ( 498 crore), the six-lane road from the new airport terminal ( 358 crore) in Guwahati, the upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards ( 831 crore) and a new sports complex in Chandrapur ( 300 crore).

The second edition of Asom Mala roads will also be kick-started by the PM. This phase will comprise 43 new roads and 38 concrete bridges, entailing a total investment of 3,444 crore.

Besides, Modi will lay the foundation stone for an integrated new building of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, to be constructed for 3,250 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stones for the proposed Karimganj Medical College and Hospital, which will be constructed for 578 crore and the 297-crore Unity Mall in Guwahati.

Besides, Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed four-lane road from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur, developed at a cost of 1,451 crore, and another four-lane road from Dolabari to Jamuguri, constructed at a cost of 592 crore.

"In total, the prime minister will lay foundation stones or inaugurate projects worth 11,599 crore, funded by both state government and the Centre," the CM said.

Modi is scheduled to return after the programme on Sunday.

