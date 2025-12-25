Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
PM Modi to visit Lucknow to mark 101st birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Published on: Dec 25, 2025 08:05 am IST

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal, which will serve as a tribute to the life, ideals, and enduring legacy of Vajpayee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, today on the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

At around 2.30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal and also address a public gathering on the occasion.(PTI)
At around 2.30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal and also address a public gathering on the occasion, according to an official release.

Driven by the vision of Prime Minister Modi to honour the legacy of luminaries of independent India, Rashtra Prerna Sthal will serve a tribute to the life, ideals, and enduring legacy of one of India's most revered statesmen, whose leadership left a profound impact on the nation's democratic, political, and developmental journey.

Rashtra Prerna Sthal has been developed as a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex of enduring national significance. Constructed at an approximate cost of 230 crore and spread across an expansive area of 65 acres, the complex is envisioned as a permanent national asset dedicated to fostering leadership values, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration, the release stated.

The complex features 65-feet-high bronze statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, symbolising their seminal contributions to India's political thought, nation-building, and public life.

It also houses a state-of-the-art museum designed in the form of a lotus-shaped structure, spread over approximately 98,000 square feet. The museum showcases India's national journey and the contributions of these visionary leaders through advanced digital and immersive technologies, offering visitors an engaging and educational experience.

The inauguration of Rashtra Prerna Sthal marks an important step in preserving and promoting the ideals of selfless leadership and good governance, and is expected to serve as a source of inspiration for present and future generations.

