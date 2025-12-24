PM Modi to inaugurate 230 cr Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow on Atal’s birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lucknow on Thursday to inaugurate the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in the Vasant Kunj area, marking the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Civic and development agencies have completed round-the-clock preparations for the event, which is expected to last about two hours and 40 minutes. Rashtra Prerna Sthal (HT Photo)

Modi will arrive at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Amausi, at around 1:50 pm and leave for the Rashtra Prerna Sthal by helicopter at 1:55 pm. He is scheduled to reach the venue at 2:10 pm, where he will formally inaugurate the memorial and attend related programmes. During his visit, the Prime Minister will review facilities and interact with officials.

Spread over 65 acres and built at an estimated cost of ₹230 crore, the Rashtra Prerna Sthal has been developed as a major ideological and cultural landmark. Dedicated to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Vajpayee, the complex features 65-foot-tall bronze statues of the leaders, a modern museum, a rally ground with a capacity of nearly two lakh people, an amphitheatre, meditation and Vipassana-Yoga centres, a cafeteria and other civic amenities.

The museum, developed by the Lucknow Development Authority, spans around 98,000 square feet across two floors and includes five galleries and five courtyards. The first gallery offers an orientation with audio-visual presentations, followed by one tracing the formation and growth of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Three galleries are dedicated to Mookerjee, Upadhyaya and Vajpayee, displaying photographs, newspaper clippings, interpretative panels and silicone sculptures depicting key moments from their lives.

Alongside the memorial preparations, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation ensured that key city routes likely to be used by the Prime Minister were ready. Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar and senior officials monitored road repairs, sanitation and beautification works ahead of the visit.

After the programme, Modi is expected to leave the venue at around 4:05 pm, reach Amausi airport by 4:20 pm, and depart Lucknow at about 4:30 pm, concluding his visit.