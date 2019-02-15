PM Modi to visit South Korea from February 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a brief state visit to South Korea next week for talks with President Moon Jae-in aimed at strengthening the special strategic partnership and to receive the Seoul Peace Prize.

The visit is expected to be one of the last foreign trips by Modi ahead of the general elections. There has been speculation about a visit to Bhutan but the two sides are yet to finalise a date, people familiar with developments said.

During the short visit of about 30 hours beginning February 21, Modi will have a packed programme with several engagements with the South Korean leadership, businesses and other stakeholders, said secretary (east) Vijay Thakur Singh of the external affairs ministry. India sees South Korea as an important partner for economic modernisation and Korean companies such as Hyundai, LG and Samsung are household names while defence cooperation too is growing, she said.

At a separate briefing, a South Korean diplomat said after coming to power in 2017, President Moon had initiated a shift from the country’s traditional focus on ties with the US, Japan, China and Russia through the “Southern Policy”, in which India has a key role. “Under Moon and Modi, ties have skyrocketed and acquired a new dimension,” the diplomat said, adding this included cooperation in politics, security and defence. There has been an increase in exchanges with emphasis on politics and security, he added.

Besides an intimate meeting and private dinner hosted by Moon on February 21, the two leaders will have a summit meeting the next day. Modi will address the India-Korea Business Symposium, launch a bilateral start-up hub and interact with the Indian community in Seoul.

Moon is expected to brief Modi on the peace process with North Korea, the South Korean diplomat said. The external affairs ministry said in a statement the visit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional and international issues to further strengthen the special strategic partnership between the two sides.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 16:36 IST