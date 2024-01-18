PM Modi to visit these temples in Tamil Nadu on Jan 20 and 21 ahead of Ram Temple's ‘pran prathishtha’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit significant temples in Tamil Nadu from January 20 to 21 ahead of the 'pran prathishtha' ceremony for the Ram Temple on January 22, as per a statement from the prime minister's office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs Pooja and Darshan at Guruvayur Temple in Guruvayur, Kerala on Wednesday. (ANI)

Modi will start with a programme at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday, where scholars will recite verses from the Kamba Ramayanam. Following this, he will visit Rameswaram to perform Darshan and Pooja in Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple. Continuing the tradition of attending Ramayana chanting in various languages, Modi will participate in the program 'Shri Ramayana Paryana' at this temple.

On January 21, PM Modi is scheduled to conduct Darshan and Pooja at Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Dhanushkodi. In proximity to Dhanushkodi, he will also visit Arichal Munai, believed to be the location where the Ram Setu was constructed.

"In the programme, eight different traditional Mandalis will recite the Sanskrit, Awadhi, Kashmiri, Gurumukhi, Assamese, Bengali, Maithili, and Gujarati Ramkathas (recounting the episode of Shri Rama's return to Ayodhya). This is in line with Bharatiya cultural ethos and bonding, which is at the core of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. In Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple, Prime Minister will also participate in Bhajan Sandhya, where multiple devotional songs would be sung at the temple complex in the evening," the release stated on Thursday.

In the lead-up to the Ayodhya consecration ceremony on January 22, just days away, Modi has been visiting temples associated with Lord Ram during his official state visits. Over the past week, while unveiling developmental projects or engaging in party activities in different states, the focus of the messaging has been linked to Lord Ram.

On Wednesday, amid the ongoing 11-day rituals leading to the inauguration, the PM offered prayers at the Lord Krishna Temple in Guruvayur town, Thrissur district, where he also attended the wedding of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter.

Importance of these temples in Tamil Nadu

-The Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, situated in Srirangam, Trichy, stands among the oldest temple complexes in the country. Referenced in ancient texts like the Puranas and Sangam era texts, it is renowned for its architectural magnificence and multiple iconic gopurams. The philosopher and saint, Sri Ramanujacharya, have strong connections to the history of this temple. Within this temple complex, several significant locations hold importance. The renowned Tamil poet Kamban publicly presented the famous Kamba Ramayanam at a specific site within this sacred precinct.

-The Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameshwaram venerates the principal deity Sri Ramanathaswamy, a manifestation of Lord Shiva. A widespread belief holds that the main lingam in this temple was consecrated and worshipped by Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

-The Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Dhanushkodi is dedicated to Sri Kothandarama Swamy, signifying Rama with the bow. Positioned in Dhanushkodi, it is said to be the site where Vibhishana sought refuge from Lord Rama. According to some legends, it is also where Sri Rama conducted the coronation of Vibhishana.