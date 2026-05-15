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Energy security, Iran war and more: What's on cards for PM Modi's key visit to the UAE?

As per people familiar with the matter, energy security will be a key focus area during PM Modi's visit to Abu Dhabi.

Published on: May 15, 2026 04:36 am IST
Written by Danita Yadav
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his five-nation tour on Friday, with his first stop being in the United Arab Emirates. The prime minister's visit to the UAE comes as the region finds itself in the crossfire amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.

The prime minister's visit to the UAE comes as the region finds itself in the crossfire amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.(REUTERS)

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi will be visiting a total of five nations in the next six days. On May 15, the PM will land in the UAE for a short visit, before leaving for the Netherlands.

Also Read | WFH for two days, no foreign travel for govt officials: Delhi govt's big move amid US-Iran war fallout

After the Netherlands, the prime minister will visit Sweden and Norway, with the last stop on the tour being Italy.

What's on agenda for Modi's UAE visit?

As per people familiar with the matter, energy security will be a key focus area during PM Modi's visit to Abu Dhabi.

As per the handout provided by the MEA, PM Modi's UAE visit will also focus on strengthening political, cultural, economic and people-to-people links between the two nations.

 
united arab emirates energy security narendra modi iran news us iran war
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