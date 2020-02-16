e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / PM Modi unveils 63-ft tall Deendayal Upadhyaya statue in Varanasi

PM Modi unveils 63-ft tall Deendayal Upadhyaya statue in Varanasi

The ‘pancha loha’ statue is the tallest statue of the BJP ideologue in the country. Over 200 artisans have worked for almost a year in order to complete the structure.

india Updated: Feb 16, 2020 16:11 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Varanasi
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled the 63-ft tall statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya while inaugurating the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre in Padao on the Varanasi-Chandauli border.

The ‘pancha loha’ statue is the tallest statue of the BJP ideologue in the country. Over 200 artisans have worked for almost a year in order to complete the structure.

The Memorial Centre, spread over nine acres, will also have the engravings of the life and times of Deendayal Upadhyaya. About 30 Odisha craftsmen and artists have worked on the project during the last year, according to an official statement.

The Prime Minister also launched projects worth Rs 1,200 crore for his constituency. The projects include a 430-bed superspecialty government hospital, and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at Banaras Hindu University.

tags
top news
All 406 people brought back to India from China tested negative for coronavirus, say officials
All 406 people brought back to India from China tested negative for coronavirus, say officials
Shaheen Bagh protesters suspend march to Amit Shah’s residence, await permission
Shaheen Bagh protesters suspend march to Amit Shah’s residence, await permission
1 missing, 1 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Delhi’s CR Park
1 missing, 1 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Delhi’s CR Park
‘Free from burden of paperwork’: PM Modi shares his vision on Varanasi trip
‘Free from burden of paperwork’: PM Modi shares his vision on Varanasi trip
India to send medical supplies to China to combat coronavirus: Indian envoy
India to send medical supplies to China to combat coronavirus: Indian envoy
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Report
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Report
Employee takes bath in restaurant kitchen sink, netizens disgusted
Employee takes bath in restaurant kitchen sink, netizens disgusted
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news