PM Modi urges civil servants to commit themselves to achieve a ‘new India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked civil servants to use technology to improve governance and commit themselves towards a “New India”.

Addressing civil servants on Civil Services Day, he stressed the need for public participation and use of innovation and technology to improve governance. “The year 2022, the 75th anniversary of our independence, can be our biggest inspiration to work towards achieving India of the dreams of the freedom fighters.”

All available technology, including artificial intelligence and space technology, must be used to improve governance, he said. Describing civil servants as people with great capability, he said it is important for civil servants to keep pace with emerging technologies worldwide.

Stating no one is useless, he said there is lot of talk about achievers but he would like to hear about the last 25 performers. He urged the senior officials to listen to them, ascertain their problem, rekindle the energy in their heart and encourage them to get back in the race.

On “aspirational districts”, Modi said these 115 districts can become growth engines for their entire states.

He also said lives of people will change when they are kept in the centre of decisions related to programmes, rules and systems. Further, he said that even the laggards whether civil servants or the districts can be motivated to put their best in contributing towards nation building.

Conferring awards for excellence in public administration, he said the occasion is one of “appreciation, evaluation and introspection”.

“Prime Minister’s award is a step towards motivating civil servants. These awards also indicate the priorities of the government,” he said at Vigyan Bhawan here. Civil servants across the country watched the function through direct telecast and webcast.

Awards were given out for priority programmes of the country like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Deendayal Upadhyay Kaushalya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Digital Payments, which Modi said “will change the country into a New India”.

Two books on Prime Minister’s awards ‘New Pathways’ and ‘Aspirational Districts: Unlocking Potentials’ were also released on the occasion.

(This story has not been modified from its original version.)