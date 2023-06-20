Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Cabinet approves $2.7 billion Micron chip testing plant ahead of PM Modi's US visit: Report

Cabinet approves $2.7 billion Micron chip testing plant ahead of PM Modi's US visit: Report

Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jun 20, 2023 10:01 PM IST

Micron's plant is set to be built in PM Modi's home state of Gujarat.

The cabinet has approved a $2.7 billion plan by Micron Technology to set up a semiconductor testing and packaging unit ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S. this week, a senior government source told Reuters. (PM Modi in US LIVE updates)

The government will dole out production-linked incentives worth 110 billion rupees on the deal.(AFP)

Micron's plant is set to be built in Modi's home state of Gujarat and the government will dole out production-linked incentives worth 110 billion rupees ($1.34 billion), the Indian official added. He declined to be identified ahead of a planned announcement during Modi's U.S. trip.

Spokespeople for Micron and the Indian government, including its technology ministry, did not respond to requests for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
narendra modi gujarat united states pm modi in us
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP