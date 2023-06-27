Home / India News / PM Modi interacts with students aboard Vande Bharat Express train in Madhya Pradesh

PM Modi interacts with students aboard Vande Bharat Express train in Madhya Pradesh

BySreelakshmi B
Jun 27, 2023 04:02 PM IST

PM Modi asked them further, “Did you know that it is Made-In-India?” To this, they are collectively seen answering, “Yes.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat trains in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Interacting with students aboard a Vande Bharat Express train Modi asked them, “What did you like about the trains?” To this one of the students answered, “I liked the fact that it has automatic doors,” while another said, “I liked the interiors of the trains.”

PM Modi interacts with students on a Vande Bharat Express train in Madhya Pradesh.(ANI)
PM Modi interacts with students on a Vande Bharat Express train in Madhya Pradesh.(ANI)

PM Modi asked them further, “Did you know that it is Made-In-India?” To this, they are seen answering collectively, “Yes.”

The students also recited poems on cleanliness and on Vande Bharat during their interaction with the prime minister. They showed their paintings too.

In a talk about the ‘Digital India’ campaign of the government, the prime minister is seen asking them, “Have you imagined travelling without cash for a week, making payments only through UPI… Will you be able to do it?

This is for the first time that multiple Vande Bharat Express trains have been launched in a day. The semi-high-speed trains that were launched on Tuesday include, Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express. Among these two trains are meant for the state of Madhya Pradesh.

"Tourist places like Bheraghat, Pachmarhi, and Satpura, etc. will also be benefitted by the improved connectivity, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh narendra modi vande bharat express + 1 more
madhya pradesh narendra modi vande bharat express
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out