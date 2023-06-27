PM Modi interacts with students aboard Vande Bharat Express train in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat trains in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Interacting with students aboard a Vande Bharat Express train Modi asked them, “What did you like about the trains?” To this one of the students answered, “I liked the fact that it has automatic doors,” while another said, “I liked the interiors of the trains.” PM Modi interacts with students on a Vande Bharat Express train in Madhya Pradesh.(ANI)

PM Modi asked them further, “Did you know that it is Made-In-India?” To this, they are seen answering collectively, “Yes.”

The students also recited poems on cleanliness and on Vande Bharat during their interaction with the prime minister. They showed their paintings too.

In a talk about the ‘Digital India’ campaign of the government, the prime minister is seen asking them, “Have you imagined travelling without cash for a week, making payments only through UPI… Will you be able to do it?

This is for the first time that multiple Vande Bharat Express trains have been launched in a day. The semi-high-speed trains that were launched on Tuesday include, Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express. Among these two trains are meant for the state of Madhya Pradesh.

"Tourist places like Bheraghat, Pachmarhi, and Satpura, etc. will also be benefitted by the improved connectivity, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

(With inputs from agencies)