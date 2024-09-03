PM Modi visits iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Brunei, unveils new Chancery of Indian high commission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei on Tuesday as part of his visit to Southeast Asian nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Brunei. (@narendramodi/X)

Prime Minister Modi was received by Brunei’s minister of religious affairs Pehin Dato Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin. Brunei’s minister of health Dato Dr. Haji Mohammad Isham was also in attendance.

Members of the Indian communitywere also present to greet the Prime Minister Modi. The mosque is named after Omar Ali Saifuddien III, the 28th Sultan of Brunei (father of the current Sultan, who also initiated its construction) and was completed in 1958.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated the new building for the Indian high commission in Brunei. On the occasion, he lit a lamp and unveiled a plaque.

He also interacted with the Indian community members who were present at the inauguration and appreciated their contribution as a living bridge between the two countries and strengthening bilateral ties.

The first phase of Indians arriving in Brunei started with the discovery of oil in the 1920s. Currently, approximately 14,000 Indians are residing in Brunei.

The contribution of Indian doctors and teachers to the growth and development of Brunei’s health care and education sectors has been well acknowledged.

The chancery complex embodies a profound sense of Indianness, masterfully integrating traditional motifs and lush tree plantations. The use of elegant claddings and durable Kota stones further enhances its aesthetic appeal, harmoniously blending classic and contemporary elements.

The design not only pays homage to India’s rich cultural heritage but also creates a tranquil and inviting atmosphere.

What is PM Modi's agenda for visits to Brunei and Singapore?

On Wednesday, Modi will hold talks with Hassanal Bolkiah, the sultan and prime minister of Brunei, that are expected to focus on cooperation in areas such as space and energy.

Brunei has a special place in New Delhi’s space programme. The two sides have signed three MoUs in this field and in 2000, India established a telemetry tracking and command station in Brunei that allows it to track and monitor all eastward launches of satellites and rockets.

Modi is the first Indian premier to make a bilateral visit to Brunei, a tiny country located on the island of Borneo that is home to an Indian diaspora of about 14,000. The Indian side has said it is keen to shore up long-term and predictable arrangements for gas supplies from Brunei.

In a statement ahead of his departure from New Delhi, Modi described Brunei and Singapore as “important partners” in the ‘Act East’ policy and said the visits will further strengthen India’s partnership with the two countries and the larger ASEAN region.