PM Modi will visit Assam, Bengal on Monday to launch several projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the poll-bound states of Assam and West Bengal on Monday to launch and lay the foundation stones of several projects.
The PMO said he will dedicate to the nation important projects of the oil and gas sector in an event organised at Silapathar in Assam, and also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of engineering colleges during the event.
Later in the day, he will inaugurate several railway projects at Hooghly in West Bengal.
In Assam, the PMO said, Modi will inaugurate the INDMAX unit at Indian Oil's Bongaigaon refinery, Oil India Limited's secondary tank farm at Dibrugarh and a gas compressor station at Hebeda village in Tinsukia.
He will also inaugurate the Dhemaji Engineering College and lay the foundation stone for Sualkuchi Engineering College. These projects will usher in an era of energy security and prosperity, and open bright avenues of opportunity for local youth, the PMO said, asserting that they are in line with Modi's vision of "Purvodaya" to drive eastern India's socio-economic growth.
The INDMAX unit at Bongaigaon leverages the technology developed indigenously to produce a higher LPG and high-octane gasoline yield from heavy feedstocks.
The unit will increase the refinery's crude processing capacity from 2.35 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) to 2.7 MMTPA.
Its commissioning will also significantly enhance LPG production from 50 TMT (thousand metric tonnes) to 257 TMT and motor spirit (Petrol) production from 210 TMT to 533 TMT.
In Bengal, the prime minister will inaugurate the extension of the metro railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar, and flag off the first service on this stretch.
The PMO said this 4.1-km extension has been constructed at a cost of ₹464 crore and is fully funded by the central government.
This extension will ease up access to the two world famous Kali temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar for lakhs of tourists and devotees, it noted.
Modi will also inaugurate a third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram over a stretch of 30 km of the 132-km-long Kharagpur-Adityapur third line project of south eastern railway, which was sanctioned with an estimated cost of ₹1,312 crore.
The four stations between Kalaikunda and Jhargram have been redeveloped by constructing four new station buildings, six new foot over bridges and eleven new platforms, along with renovation of the existing infrastructure, the PMO said.
This will help ensure seamless movement of passenger and freight trains on Howrah-Mumbai trunk route, it added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4,070 new Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths recorded in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi will visit Assam, Bengal on Monday to launch several projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disengagement process with China complete after 9 rounds of talks: Rajnath Singh
- Singh added that China has agreed to withdraw from the territory it has encroached.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha issues fresh guidelines to avoid possible Covid resurgence
- The advisory said district administration and police would check and ensure strict observance of Covid-l9 safety protocols.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In poll-bound Bengal, TMC govt reduces petrol, diesel prices by Re 1
- The TMC held three big roadshows in Kolkata on Sunday in protest against hike in fuel prices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers announce series of events to further escalate protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Maldives sign agreements for developing naval harbour, boosting defence
- India extended a $50 million line of credit for defence projects.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poor cellular network forces MP minister to climb giant wheel to make calls
- The Ashok Nagar district administration said they held a meeting with cellular companies to map poor network areas and install signal towers accordingly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: 'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat polls: Over 81% polling recorded in final phase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Government well aware of fiscal management': FM Nirmala Sitaraman
- The finance minister said this year's Union budget was about setting the path for the next decade.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you': Top quotes from Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, UP govt working for big business houses’ welfare: Priyanka Gandhi
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP government of taking cover under the National Green Tribunal’s orders to provide benefits to the mining mafia and big industrialists to exploit natural resources.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal withdraws criminal cases against TMC’s ally, Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung
- The process of withdrawal of the cases against him, his supporters and GJM general secretary Roshan Giri has started, said lawyers in Darjeeling.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social gatherings banned, special drive to be launched: Maharashtra under curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox