What's ‘Jore Sahib’, why Sikh relics being taken on a yatra to Patna: Explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged devotees to have darshan of the holy ‘Jore Sahib', the sacred footwear of the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh and his wife Mata Sahib Kaur.
This comes after union minister Hardeep Singh Puri handed over the sacred footwear to the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) at Gurudwara Moti Bagh in the national capital.
The sacred relics would be taken on a ‘Guru Charan Yatra' to Takht Sri Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.
“May the ‘Guru Charan Yatra’ deepen our connection with the noble ideals of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur ji. I appeal to the devotees in the areas from where this yatra would pass to come and have darshan of the holy ‘Jore Sahib’ (footwear),” PM Modi wrote on X.
The ‘Jore Sahib’ have been in the custody of the family of Hardeep Puri for 300 years. After handing them over to the DSGMC, the union minister said that he felt humbled.
“The holy ‘Jore Sahib’, ‘Charan Suhawa’ of the founder of Khalsa Panth, Dasam Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, and his wife Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, have been with our family for over 300 years. Today, I feel humbled that my family will hand over the custody of the holy relics to Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee,” he wrote in an X post.
Puri added that the sacred relics will be taken on “Guru Charan Yatra” and will be permanently placed at the birthplace of the tenth Sikh Guru in Takht Sri Patna Sahib, where the devotees will be able to pay their obedience.
What are ‘Jore Sahib’?
‘Jore Sahib’ are the sacred pair of footwear belonging to Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikh religion, and his wife, Mata Sahib Kaur, who is also known as the mother of the Khalsa (Pure).
In Punjabi, "jore " means a pair, and "sahib" is a term of respect. These relics are highly revered in Sikhism.
The footwear represent a direct physical connection to the Gurus and are believed to inspire courage, righteousness, and justice.
The ‘Guru Charan Yatra' schedule
The sacred footwear will be taken from Delhi to Patna in a Nagar Kirtan (ceremonial procession), where they will eventually be enshrined in Gurudwara Takht Shri Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh. The Guru Charan Yatra will begin on October 23 from Gurdwara Moti Bagh and travel with the following schedule to conclude on November 1.
October 23: Gurdwara Moti Bagh to Faridabad
October 24: Faridabad to Agra
October 25: Agra to Bareilly
October 26: Bareilly to Mahangapur
October 27: Mahangapur to Lucknow
October 28: Lucknow to Kanpur
October 29: Kanpur to Prayagraj
October 30: Prayagraj to Varanasi to Sasaram
October 31: Gurudwara Guru Ka Bagh, Patna Sahib
November 1: End of the yatra at Takht Sri Patna Sahib.