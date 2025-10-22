What's ‘Jore Sahib’, why Sikh relics being taken on a yatra to Patna: Explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged devotees to have darshan of the holy ‘Jore Sahib', the sacred footwear of the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh and his wife Mata Sahib Kaur. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his family presented Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur's sacred footwear, which will be taken to Guru Sahib’s birthplace, Takht Sri Patna Sahib, as part of the "Charan Suhawa" Guru Charan Yatra. (ANI )

This comes after union minister Hardeep Singh Puri handed over the sacred footwear to the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) at Gurudwara Moti Bagh in the national capital.

The sacred relics would be taken on a ‘Guru Charan Yatra' to Takht Sri Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

“May the ‘Guru Charan Yatra’ deepen our connection with the noble ideals of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur ji. I appeal to the devotees in the areas from where this yatra would pass to come and have darshan of the holy ‘Jore Sahib’ (footwear),” PM Modi wrote on X.