PM Modi wishes Imran Khan a speedy recovery from Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished speedy recovery to his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan, who is suffering from coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

"Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted.

Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 two days after receiving his first vaccine dose, government officials said on Saturday.

The Pakistan Prime Minister’s advisor Shahbaz Gill said Khan has expressed concern after his positive test result that it could deter ordinary people from getting vaccinated.

He said Khan, who has been seen attending regular gatherings - often without wearing a mask, had mild symptoms.

Khan is "self isolating at home," Health Minister Faisal Sultan, said in a tweet, and a close aide said he had a mild cough and fever.

Khan's positive test comes at a time when Pakistan is seeing a steep rise in coronavirus infections.

According to numbers released by government, 3,876 people tested positive in the last 24 hours – the highest number of daily infections since early July – taking the total number of infections in the country past 620,000. There were also 42 more deaths, taking the total to 13,799.