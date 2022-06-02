PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Sonia Gandhi after she contracts Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to Congress president Sonia Gandhi after she tested positive for Covid-19. “Wishing Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji a speedy recovery from Covid-19,” PM Modi tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had said “She (Sonia Gandhi) has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention”.

Later, Surjewala tweeted that Sonia Gandhi had been meeting leaders and activists over last week, some of whom were found positive for Covid. The other Congress leaders who have also tested positive includes general secretary (organisation), KC Venugopal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case associated with money laundering. The Congress president was asked to appear on June 8 and Rahul Gandhi was issued summon for today.

Read : What is National Herald case in which ED summoned Sonia Gandhi, Rahul

Surjewala clarified that the Congress president will still appear before the Central agency for questioning. “Congress President will appear before ED on 8th June, as informed by us earlier. We, at Indian National Congress, shall keep you posted about any future developments,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi, however, wrote to the ED to postpone the date to after June 5 as he is not in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mother-son duo was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, which was closed by the central agency back in 2015. The National Herald case relates to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON