PM Modi writes to Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida as earthquake toll nears 100

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the wake of a major earthquake in Japan that killed nearly 100 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)

"I express my deepest condolence to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives. We stand in solidarity with Japan and its people affected by the disaster," PM Modi said.

"As a special strategic and global partner, India values its relationship with Japan, and is ready to extend all possible assistance at this hour," he added.

A massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan on Monday. Due to rubble and severed roads, the affected regions remained inaccessible for search and rescue operations. The disaster claimed the lives of at least 94 people, displaced approximately 33,000 individuals from their homes, and left over 200 people missing, Reuters reported.

Access to the northern part of the remote Noto Peninsula was restricted for over 24 hours after the earthquake. Speaking at a disaster emergency meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida informed that the location was restricted as it remained inaccessible due to a damaged road.

Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture witnessed structural damage and fires as a consequence of the earthquake. Fire department officials reported that 25 buildings, including houses, collapsed in Wajima City.

Approximately 200 buildings, including shops and houses, were believed to have been burned around Asaichi Street, a popular tourist spot. The United States Geological Survey indicated that the earthquake occurred on the Noto Peninsula around 4:10 pm (local time) at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the United States also announced its readiness to provide military and logistical support and aid to areas in Japan severely affected by an earthquake.

(With agencies' inputs)