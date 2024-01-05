close_game
close_game
News / India News / PM Modi writes to Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida as earthquake toll nears 100

PM Modi writes to Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida as earthquake toll nears 100

ByHT News Desk
Jan 05, 2024 06:58 PM IST

“I express my deepest condolence to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the wake of a major earthquake in Japan that killed nearly 100 people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)

"I express my deepest condolence to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives. We stand in solidarity with Japan and its people affected by the disaster," PM Modi said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"As a special strategic and global partner, India values its relationship with Japan, and is ready to extend all possible assistance at this hour," he added.

A massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan on Monday. Due to rubble and severed roads, the affected regions remained inaccessible for search and rescue operations. The disaster claimed the lives of at least 94 people, displaced approximately 33,000 individuals from their homes, and left over 200 people missing, Reuters reported.

Access to the northern part of the remote Noto Peninsula was restricted for over 24 hours after the earthquake. Speaking at a disaster emergency meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida informed that the location was restricted as it remained inaccessible due to a damaged road.

Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture witnessed structural damage and fires as a consequence of the earthquake. Fire department officials reported that 25 buildings, including houses, collapsed in Wajima City.

Approximately 200 buildings, including shops and houses, were believed to have been burned around Asaichi Street, a popular tourist spot. The United States Geological Survey indicated that the earthquake occurred on the Noto Peninsula around 4:10 pm (local time) at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the United States also announced its readiness to provide military and logistical support and aid to areas in Japan severely affected by an earthquake.

(With agencies' inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out