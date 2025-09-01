PM Modi-Xi SCO meet finds front page coverage in China Daily: Partnership seen as...

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit met a big coverage in China Daily, a top Chinese newspaper. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin. (AFP)

An article on the meeting featured on the front page of the daily with the headline: 'Partnership seen as key to Sino-Indian relations'.

The piece described the meeting between PM Modi and Xi Jinping as "much-anticipated" and detailed the discussions and following remarks made by the two leaders.

The article on PM Modi and Xi Jinping, that featured in the September 1 issue of the newspaper, was the only one based on an SCO summit meeting between leaders of two nations. The article was also among the first to pop up on the daily's website.

In the same paper, an editorial was found on page 12, headlined 'Neighbors' cooperative pas de deux will be salient boon for Global South'. The article said that the meeting between the two leaders sent out a powerful message that says "collaboration, not confrontation, is the path to a shared future".

PM Modi-Xi Jinping meeting

In the port city of Tianjin on the sidelines of the sidelines of the SCO Summit, PM Modi and Xi Jinping met after almost one year, with the last such meet being in Russia's Kazan.

Back then, India and China had announced a breakthrough in negotiations to resolve their stand-off in Depsang and Demchok in Ladakh.

As the two leaders met again after several months, Xi Jinping told PM Modi that the nations should not let border issues define their relationship. “As long as the two countries remain partners rather than rivals, and see each other as development opportunities rather than threats, China-India relations will flourish and move forward steadily,” Xi was quoted as saying by the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

PM Modi also stressed peace and tranquillity on the border, and fostering of ties between the two countries. According to Foreign secretary Vikram Misri, PM Modi conveyed to Xi that having peace at the border is an “insurance policy” for bilateral ties, which would impact the overall relationship.

“They (PM Modi and Xi) expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples,” the readout said.

PM Modi asserted that India was willing to advancing ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.