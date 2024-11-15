PM Modi's aircraft suffers technical snag in Jharkhand's Deoghar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft suffered a technical snag in Jharkhand's Deogarh district on Friday, delaying his return to Delhi.



"The PM has been at the Deoghar airport for more than an hour now. What would be the alternative arrangement for his return to Delhi is being discussed," an official told PTI.

As a result of this, a 'no flying zone' was declared in the region's air space, officials said.



Earlier in the day, the prime minister paid tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda in Bihar's Jamui on the occasion of ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’, marking the commencement of his 150th birth anniversary.



At the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations, PM Modi joined in with the dance performers while interacting and also tried his hands on a traditional dhol.

He was felicitated with an idol of the tribal leader Birsa Munda on the occasion.





PM Modi unveils development projects worth ₹ 6,640 crore

The prime minister unveiled development projects worth ₹6,640 crore. He also released a commemorative coin and postage stamp at the event.

“It was the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee that created a separate ministry for tribal welfare. 10 years ago, the budget for the development of tribal areas and tribal families was less than ₹25,000 crores. Our government has increased it 5 times to ₹1.25 lakh crores,” Modi said at a rally in Jamui.



"Just a few days ago, we have started a special scheme for the development of more than 60,000 tribal villages in the country- Dharti Aaba, Janjatiya Gram, Utkarsh Abhiyan," he added.

"Under this, about ₹80,000 crore will be invested in tribal villages. Its purpose is to provide necessary facilities to the tribal society as well as to create training and employment opportunities for the youth," said the PM.

“Last year on this day I was in Ulihatu, the village of Dharti Aba Birsa Munda.Today I have come to that land which has seen the bravery of martyr Tilka Manjhi. But this time the event is even more special since the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda begins across the country today onwards,” he said.



"These programs will continue for the next one year. Today, around 1 crore people from hundreds of districts of the country are connected with our program through technology," PM Modi added.