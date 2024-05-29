PM Modi's data on poverty eradication has no international recognition: Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi claiming that no data given by the Prime Minister has received international recognition. He said that he was ready for a debate as the data was in Congress' favour. Tharoor also claimed that from 2004 to 2014 when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre, more than 140 million people were lifted out of poverty. Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor (File photo)

"If we look at the figures, the BJP does not have a leg to stand on. The Congress takes pride that from 2004 to 2014, more than 140 million people came out of poverty. World Bank, United Nations and other international institutions agreed with this. Any data from PM Modi has not received international recognition... Does PM Modi have the right to say that he removed poverty?... Ask the people if their condition has improved... I am ready for a debate. The data is in our favour...," said Tharoor in an interaction with news agency ANI.

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Election 2024, PM Modi in his campaign rallies, has been claiming that his government lifted 25 crore Indians out of poverty. PM Modi has also been enumerating other achievements under his government, including, India's GDP growth, infrastructure development, India's massive Covid vaccination drive etc.

What NITI Aayog report on poverty alleviation under Modi government says

According to a NITI Aayog report in January 2024, 24.82 crore people came out of multidimensional poverty in last nine years. As per the report, the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh registered the largest decline in poverty. Of the 24.82 crore people who came out of poverty, 5.94 crore people were lifted out of poverty in Uttar Pradesh followed by Bihar at 3.77 crore and Madhya Pradesh at 2.30 crore.

Multidimensional poverty in India declined from 29.17 % in 2013-14 to 11.28 % in 2022-23, showing a reduction of 17.89 percentage points, the report said.