PM Modi's data on poverty eradication has no international recognition: Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor claimed that from 2004 to 2014 when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre, more than 140 million people were lifted out of poverty.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi claiming that no data given by the Prime Minister has received international recognition. He said that he was ready for a debate as the data was in Congress' favour. Tharoor also claimed that from 2004 to 2014 when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre, more than 140 million people were lifted out of poverty.
"If we look at the figures, the BJP does not have a leg to stand on. The Congress takes pride that from 2004 to 2014, more than 140 million people came out of poverty. World Bank, United Nations and other international institutions agreed with this. Any data from PM Modi has not received international recognition... Does PM Modi have the right to say that he removed poverty?... Ask the people if their condition has improved... I am ready for a debate. The data is in our favour...," said Tharoor in an interaction with news agency ANI.
ALSO READ| Modi raises concerns about Naveen Patnaik’s health; Odisha CM calls it rumour
Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Election 2024, PM Modi in his campaign rallies, has been claiming that his government lifted 25 crore Indians out of poverty. PM Modi has also been enumerating other achievements under his government, including, India's GDP growth, infrastructure development, India's massive Covid vaccination drive etc.
What NITI Aayog report on poverty alleviation under Modi government says
According to a NITI Aayog report in January 2024, 24.82 crore people came out of multidimensional poverty in last nine years. As per the report, the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh registered the largest decline in poverty. Of the 24.82 crore people who came out of poverty, 5.94 crore people were lifted out of poverty in Uttar Pradesh followed by Bihar at 3.77 crore and Madhya Pradesh at 2.30 crore.
Multidimensional poverty in India declined from 29.17 % in 2013-14 to 11.28 % in 2022-23, showing a reduction of 17.89 percentage points, the report said.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail