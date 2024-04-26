PM Modi's 'gratitude' after 2nd phase voting: 'Going to disappoint Opposition'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the youth and the women voters have been powering the strong NDA support after voting for the second phase concluded. The prime minister said the unparalleled support for the NDA is going to disappoint the Opposition even more. "Gratitude to the people across India who have voted today. The unparalleled support for NDA is going to disappoint the Opposition even more. Voters want NDA’s good governance. Youth and women voters are powering the strong NDA support," PM Modi posted. Five phases of polling are left to be held now and the counting of the votes will take place on June 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the second phase of voting has been good.

Narendra Modi was in Bihar, Bengal on Friday and then came to Uttar Pradesh where he held a roadshow.

Going by the voter turnout percentage till 5pm, Tripura was at the highest with 77.53% voting and Uttar Pradesh registered the lowest turnout with 52.74%. Voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 began at 7am on Friday across 88 constituencies spread over 12 States and Union territories.

Till 5pm, Manipur recorded a voter turnout of 76.06%m West Bengal 71.84%, Chhattisgarh 72.13%, Assam 70.66%, Maharashtra 53.51%m Bihar 53.03%, Madhya Pradesh 54.83%, Rajasthan 59.19%, Kerala 63.97%m Karnataka 63.90%, Jammu and Kashmir 67.22%.

As the country went for the second phase of polling, the Supreme Court rejected petitions seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail. Modi said the verdict was a tight slap to the Congress-led opposition which must apologise for committing the sin of creating distrust against EVMs.

"When the Congress, the RJD and other INDI alliance parties were in power, the poor, backwards and Dalits used to be deprived of their votes through booth capture. With the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines, they are no longer able to play their old game. Hence, they committed the sin of creating distrust against EVMs," Modi said in Bihar. "But today, the highest court of the land has delivered a verdict a few hours earlier which comes as a tight slap to these parties", said Modi.