 PM Modi's 'gratitude' after 2nd phase voting: 'Going to disappoint Opposition' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi's 'gratitude' after 2nd phase voting: 'Going to disappoint Opposition'

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2024 07:30 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the 2nd phase voting on Friday, said youth and women are powering the strong NDA support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the youth and the women voters have been powering the strong NDA support after voting for the second phase concluded. The prime minister said the unparalleled support for the NDA is going to disappoint the Opposition even more. "Gratitude to the people across India who have voted today. The unparalleled support for NDA is going to disappoint the Opposition even more. Voters want NDA’s good governance. Youth and women voters are powering the strong NDA support," PM Modi posted. Five phases of polling are left to be held now and the counting of the votes will take place on June 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the second phase of voting has been good.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the second phase of voting has been good.

 

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Narendra Modi was in Bihar, Bengal on Friday and then came to Uttar Pradesh where he held a roadshow.

2nd phase of polling: Follow updates

Going by the voter turnout percentage till 5pm, Tripura was at the highest with 77.53% voting and Uttar Pradesh registered the lowest turnout with 52.74%. Voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 began at 7am on Friday across 88 constituencies spread over 12 States and Union territories.

Till 5pm, Manipur recorded a voter turnout of 76.06%m West Bengal 71.84%, Chhattisgarh 72.13%, Assam 70.66%, Maharashtra 53.51%m Bihar 53.03%, Madhya Pradesh 54.83%, Rajasthan 59.19%, Kerala 63.97%m Karnataka 63.90%, Jammu and Kashmir 67.22%.

As the country went for the second phase of polling, the Supreme Court rejected petitions seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail. Modi said the verdict was a tight slap to the Congress-led opposition which must apologise for committing the sin of creating distrust against EVMs.

"When the Congress, the RJD and other INDI alliance parties were in power, the poor, backwards and Dalits used to be deprived of their votes through booth capture. With the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines, they are no longer able to play their old game. Hence, they committed the sin of creating distrust against EVMs," Modi said in Bihar. "But today, the highest court of the land has delivered a verdict a few hours earlier which comes as a tight slap to these parties", said Modi.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / PM Modi's 'gratitude' after 2nd phase voting: 'Going to disappoint Opposition'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On