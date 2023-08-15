PM Modi's Independence Day address crass election speech, blasts Congress

PM Modi's Red Fort address on Tuesday on the 77th Independence Day was a crass election speech filled with distortion and lies, the Congress led the opposition charge against it as a political slugfest started over PM Modi's speech. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it is not right to talk about the opposition in the Independence Day speech. In an official statement, the Congress made a point-by-point rebuttal of PM Modi's speech and said that PM Modi made is all 'about himself and his image'. Read | Glad Kharge recovered immediately: BJP's dig as Cong chief missed Red Fort event PM Modi predicted BJP's win in 2024 election from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day 2023. (Hindustan Times)

"The prime minister's talk of women-led development rings hollow, he said lashing out at Modi over the issue of the women wrestlers' sexual harassment allegations against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh and also gangrape of women in Manipur," the statement read.

"The only 'performance' has been the 40% commission raj of BJP state governments, the function of BJP as a washing machine to “clean” those opposition leaders who are arm-twisted by ED/CBI/IT to comply with or ally with the BJP, and bringing down elected state governments. And the only “transformation” has been in the concentration of economic power in select Modi-made Monopolies (3M) that is exacerbating price rise and ensuring record inequality. Especially, the PM’s direct role in directing deals and government revenues towards his most favoured business group," the statement added.

PM said border strengthened, Congress calls it 'audacity'

In his speech, PM Modi said the country's borders have been strengthened now and there are continuous reforms in the defence sector. The Congress countered and said, "It takes particular audacity to claim that our border are now safer than before when Chinese troops continue to block Indian access to 2,000 square km of Indian territory in Depsang and Denchok more than three years after they intruded."

Modi will hoist the National Flag next year -- at his home: Kharge

In his fiery speech, PM Modi said in 2024, he will unfurl the National Flag at Red Fort predicting the BJP's win in the coming general election. To this, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said PM Modi in 2024 will hoist the National Flag at his residence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail