News / India News / PM Modi's message to Israel: 'Stand in solidarity at this difficult hour'

ByHT News Desk
Oct 07, 2023 05:00 PM IST

Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel, PM Modi tweeted expressing solidarity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock at the Hamas attack on Israel killing at least 22 people. Extending condolence and prayers, PM Modi said India stands in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour. “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour,” PM Modi tweeted hours after rockets fired by the Hamas group triggered a war in Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his televised address declared a mass army mobilisation and the beginning of the war, 'not an operation, not a round' but war. “The enemy will pay an unprecedented price,” Netanyahu added, promising that Israel would “return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known.”

PM Modi's message to Israel: 'Stand in solidarity at this difficult hour'
Topics
narendra modi
