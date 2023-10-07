‘2000 rockets on sleeping civilians’: Israel apprises India of Hamas attack

In response to the rocket barrage originating from the Gaza Strip, Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, on Saturday stated that his country is determined to counter the dual threat of rocket attacks and ground infiltration by Hamas terrorists. “Israel is currently fighting to repel coordinated, large and multi pronged palestinian terror attacks. These attacks which were launched early this morning by Hamas on our civilians, sleeping peacefully in their beds, in cities and villages of the south and central Israel are war crimes,” Gilon said. Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon(ANI)

“The cowardly actions of Hamas, targeting and killing women, children and elderly, injuring hundreds of civilians and firing indiscriminately over 2000 missiles and rockets at our cities, came during the sacred Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. Israel will repel this combined assault of rocket fire and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists and will take any and all actions to protect our citizens,” he added.

Gilon also said further, “We appreciate the support of the people of India as we stand firm in the face of terrorism.”

Israel has declared a "state of war" and initiated air strikes on the Gaza Strip in response to a surprise rocket attack carried out by Hamas militants. Hamas claimed that this rocket attack was their “first strike.”

Speaking about the air strike Israeli PM Netanyahu said, “We are at war and we will win… Troops are fighting against the enemy at every location.”

The prime minister issued orders for the country's military to engage in operations to remove Hamas militants who infiltrated and engaged in gunfights with Israeli soldiers.

On Saturday morning, a barrage of rockets struck southern and central Israel. Sirens were sounded as far as Jerusalem, with multiple alarms beginning at 8:15 a.m. local time. Another round of sirens was heard at 10:15 a.m. local time.

A building in the Gederot Regional Council was directly hit by at least one rocket, resulting in the tragic death of a woman in her 60s, as reported by the Israeli national emergency service, Magen David Adom.



