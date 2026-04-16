PM Modi's 'muh par taala' swipe at TMC's Kalyan Banerjee: 'No one allows him to speak in Bengal'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Thursday regarding the women's reservation bill, the senior BJP leader also took a swipe at Trinamool Congress' MP Kalyan Banerjee. As Modi addressed the lower house, the TMC MP was heard raising his objection to the prime minister.

In the swipe, which also comes in the run up to the West Bengal assembly elections, PM Modi requested Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to allow Banerjee to speak since he is "not allowed to do so" in West Bengal.

As Modi addressed the lower house, the TMC MP was heard raising his objection to the prime minister. In a clip from the address, which is now making rounds on social media, Birla is seen asking Banerjee to take his seat.

However, watching this, PM Modi told Birla: "Arre bhai, inko bolne dijiye, waha par bechare ke muh pe taala laga hua hai. Waha Bengal me koi bolne nahi deta isko." (Let him speak. he has a lock on his mouth since they don't allow him to speak in Bengal)