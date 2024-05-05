PM Modi's ‘sashtang dandavat pranam’ before Ram Lalla, in 1st visit after Ram temple inauguration
May 05, 2024 08:06 PM IST
PM Modi's ‘sashtang dandavat pranam’ before Ram Lalla, in 1st visit after Ram temple inauguration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached the Ram Temple to have a darshan of Ram Lalla -- first time after the Ram Temple was inaugurated on January 22. After offering prayers to Ram Lalla, Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Ayodhya. PM Modi's offering to Lord Ram came days before he is scheduled to file nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14.
Amid a jam-packed campaigning schedule, Narendra Modi reached Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and Ayodhya was all decked up to welcome the prime minister. After offering prayers, the prime minister embarked on a two-kilometer-long roadshow with people milling all around to get a glimpse of Narendra Modi's much-awated roadshow.
