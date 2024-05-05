Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached the Ram Temple to have a darshan of Ram Lalla -- first time after the Ram Temple was inaugurated on January 22. After offering prayers to Ram Lalla, Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Ayodhya. PM Modi's offering to Lord Ram came days before he is scheduled to file nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14. PM Modi's ‘sashtang dandavat pranam’ before Ram Lalla, in 1st visit after Ram temple inauguration

Amid a jam-packed campaigning schedule, Narendra Modi reached Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and Ayodhya was all decked up to welcome the prime minister. After offering prayers, the prime minister embarked on a two-kilometer-long roadshow with people milling all around to get a glimpse of Narendra Modi's much-awated roadshow.