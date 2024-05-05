 PM Modi's ‘sashtang dandavat pranam’ before Ram Lalla, in 1st visit after Ram temple inauguration | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi's ‘sashtang dandavat pranam’ before Ram Lalla, in 1st visit after Ram temple inauguration

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
May 05, 2024 08:06 PM IST

PM Modi's ‘sashtang dandavat pranam’ before Ram Lalla, in 1st visit after Ram temple inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached the Ram Temple to have a darshan of Ram Lalla -- first time after the Ram Temple was inaugurated on January 22. After offering prayers to Ram Lalla, Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Ayodhya. PM Modi's offering to Lord Ram came days before he is scheduled to file nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14. 

PM Modi's ‘sashtang dandavat pranam’ before Ram Lalla, in 1st visit after Ram temple inauguration
PM Modi's ‘sashtang dandavat pranam’ before Ram Lalla, in 1st visit after Ram temple inauguration

Amid a jam-packed campaigning schedule, Narendra Modi reached Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and Ayodhya was all decked up to welcome the prime minister. After offering prayers, the prime minister embarked on a two-kilometer-long roadshow with people milling all around to get a glimpse of Narendra Modi's much-awated roadshow.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / PM Modi's ‘sashtang dandavat pranam’ before Ram Lalla, in 1st visit after Ram temple inauguration
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On