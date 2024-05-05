Narendra Modi in Ayodhya today: PM to offer prayers at Ram temple, hold roadshow | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the temple town of Ayodhya, first after the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly constructed Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in January this year, where he will hold a nearly 2-kilometre-long roadshow amid the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers before the Ram Lalla idol during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (PTI)

Also Read: President Murmu pays obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

PM Narendra Modi, who reached Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening, will address a public meeting in the Samajwadi Party (SP) stronghold Etawah around 2.45pm, and hold another rally in the day at Dhaurahra around 4.45pm.

Later, Modi will reach Ayodhya, offer prayers and perform puja at Ram Mandir around 7pm. After the darshan of Ram Lalla, who was ceremonially enthroned at his newly constructed abode in his presence, PM Modi will hold a nearly 2-kilometer-long roadshow in Ayodhya.

The roadshow on Ram Path will start from Sugriva Fort and continue till Lata Chowk for about 2km. The entire route has been divided into 40 blocks, in which Sindhis, Punjabis, farmers and women in traditional costumes will attend. Cultural programs will be held at various places on the route and flowers will be showered during the roadshow.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya Ram Mandir's gate number 11 and the approach roads have all been decked up with flowers and flags. Along with the police, Anti Terror Squad (ATS) commandos are monitoring all preparations. Security at the airport has also been beefed up.

Also Read: Sindhis from Pakistan to visit Ayodhya today, pay obeisance to Ram Lalla

Ahead of Modi's visit, Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, said, "Grand preparations are underway ahead of Modi's visit to Ayodhya for a darshan of Ram Lalla and a roadshow. Ram Lalla Darshan Marg Gate no 11 has been decorated with flowers. Giant hoardings of the PM have gone up along the road. Platforms have been set up at various points on this stretch as part of the grand reception to the PM. Ram Lalla Darshan Marg has also been decked up."

"This is his (PM Modi's) first visit to Ayodhya after the 'Pran Pratishtha'. He will visit the sanctum sanctorum and hold a roadshow thereafter till the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk. The seers and mahants of Ayodhya will accompany him during the roadshow," he added.

Speaking on the security arrangements in the holy city, Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Raj Karan Nayyar said the area has been divided into zones, sectors and sub-sectors ahead of PM Modi's arrival.

Also Read: Prime Minister Modi’s Ayodhya road show likely on May 5

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for third phase of voting. Scheduled for May 7, this phase will see 10 Lok Sabha constituencies heading to the polls. These include Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Bareilly, and Aonla. Meanwhile, Ayodhya will be voting in the fifth phase on May 20.

(With inputs from agencies)