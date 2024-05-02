 Sindhis from Pakistan to visit Ayodhya today, pay obeisance to Ram Lalla - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi
Sindhis from Pakistan to visit Ayodhya today, pay obeisance to Ram Lalla

ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow
May 03, 2024 05:32 AM IST

A delegation of 200 Sindhi community members from Pakistan will visit Ayodhya to pay respects to Ram Lalla, as part of a religious tour to India.

A 200-member delegation of the Sindhi community from Pakistan will reach Ayodhya on Friday morning to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya (HT File Photo)
The Ram temple in Ayodhya (HT File Photo)

This delegation from the Sindh province in Pakistan is on a month-long religious tour to India and will reach Ayodhya from Prayagraj by road.

A 150-member delegation of the Sindhi community from India is also travelling with them.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, will welcome them at Ram Ki Paidi where a special function has been organised for the visiting Pakistani delegation.

Vishwa Prakash Rupan, member of the Rashtriya Sindhi Vikas Parishad, an autonomous body of the Centre, informed that the delegation will reach Ayodhya by bus from Prayagraj at around 5am on Friday.

Its first stopover will be Bharat Kund, and thereafter, Guptar Ghat, Rupan added.

Special arrangements have been made for them at Udasin Rishi Ashram and Shabari Rasoi in Ayodhya.

The delegation will also attend Saryu Arti at Ram Ki Paidi on Friday evening, where members of the Ram Mandir Trust along with Champat Rai will welcome them.

A special function for the Pakistani delegation has also been organised at the Sindhi Dham Ashram in Ayodhya where several Sindhi associations from across the country will welcome them.

Peethadeshwar of Sant Sada Ram Darbar, Raipur, Dr Yudhishthir Lal is also accompanying them.

From Ayodhya, the delegation will leave for Lucknow on Friday night from where it will leave for Raipur.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

News / Cities / Lucknow / Sindhis from Pakistan to visit Ayodhya today, pay obeisance to Ram Lalla
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
