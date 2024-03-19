PM Modi's south outreach continues, to hold roadshow in Kerala's Palakkad today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a roadshow in Kerala's Palakkad district on Tuesday, March 19. The roadshow is scheduled to commence at 10:30 am from Kottamaidan anchuvilakku, proceeding towards the head post office in the town. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering.(PTI)

Ahead of Modi's roadshow, the Bharatiya Janata Party held a bike rally in the town on Monday evening. Modi's Palakkad roadshow follows his recent participation at a public meeting in Pathanamthitta town on March 15, where he rallied support for NDA candidates contesting in the southern Kerala constituencies.

Addressing the gathering in Pathanamthitta, Modi had said, “The Lotus is going to bloom in Kerala” in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and attacked the ruling Left and the opposition Congress-led UDF, alleging that the people of the state have endured hardship under government plagued by corruption and incompetence.

“In Kerala, both LDF and UDF engage in apparent conflict but unite in Delhi. The Congress labels the Left government as fascist, while the Communists criticize Congress for corruption. Yet, they form alliances in the capital. Both parties have deceived Kerala extensively. Kerala's populace has now seen through this deception,” he added.

The prime minister visited the southern state multiple times this year. He has also paid visits to famous temples in Kerala.

Earlier Monday, the Prime Minister visited Karnataka's Shivamogga and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. Attacking the Congress-ruled government in the state, PM Modi said, “The Congress leaders are only capable of telling blatant lies. Karnataka Congress has many CM aspirants who keep blaming Modi and the central government for their inefficiency… It is high time for the people of Karnataka to wipe out and clean off Congress from the state in this general election."

The Prime Minister also paid floral tribute to portraits of victims of the 1998 blasts in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Monday. The PM was holding a roadshow in the city at the time. Prime Minister's roadshow commenced near the Saibaba temple in Mettupalayam Road and concluded at RS Puram.

While traditional music was played to welcome him, several of thempeople also danced and waved at him enthusiastically.

