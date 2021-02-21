Ahead of assembly polls, PM Modi meets BJP office bearers, hears their concerns
- This is the first physical meeting of top BJP functionaries after the outbreak of Covid 19 disease.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the national office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday. The meeting comes ahead of the assembly elections in a clutch of states and amid the ongoing agitation by a section of farmers demanding a repeal of the farm laws.
PM spoke to the national office bearers and addressed their concerns. “It was a conversion where he took up the issues they had,” said a person aware of the details.
“The daylong meeting will see office bearers discuss issues pertaining to the farm laws, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and a resolution will be passed at the end of the day. The party will also announce the future programmes that will be undertaken,” said party general secretary Arun Singh.
Also Read:PM Modi says next census will be most remarkable digitalised census: NITI Aayog
Over 150 delegates are present for the meeting, which includes state unit presidents and general secretaries apart from the national office bearers.
Earlier, a party functionary had said that the PM himself being present for the meeting is an indication of how seriously the BJP takes the organisational issues and the expansion and strengthening of the party cadre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Baba Ramdev's claim on Patanjali's Coronil, a clarification from WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli floods: At 14,000 feet, navy-IAF joint op to measure glacial lake depth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI team reaches Abhishek Banerjee's house, summons wife in coal theft case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiran Bedi leaves for Delhi after being Puducherry Lt Guv for over 4 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN chief voices appreciation for India's leadership in fight against COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sreedharan suited to adorn any post in Kerala, including CM's: State BJP chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of assembly polls, PM Modi meets BJP office bearers, hears their concerns
- This is the first physical meeting of top BJP functionaries after the outbreak of Covid 19 disease.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After petrol price hike, Maruti to cash in on increased demand for CNG vehicles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India signs $50 mn defence LoC deal to boost maritime capabilities of Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's reply to TMC's new election slogan has Bella Ciao twist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Centre directs states to scale up Covid-19 testing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre tells states to scale up testing as Covid-19 trajectory witnesses surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi fires another salvo at govt, mentions students and academics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: 5 more bodies recovered on Sunday, death toll reaches 67
- About 70 personnel in 12 teams of SDRF are searching for bodies in the river from Reni village to Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah confident of BJP victory in Gujarat local body elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox