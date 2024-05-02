 PM Narendra Modi claims Congress contesting Lok Sabha elections 2024 with two strategies, they are… | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 02, 2024
PM Narendra Modi claims Congress contesting Lok Sabha elections 2024 with two strategies, they are…

ByHT News Desk | Written by Adarsh Kumar Gupta
May 02, 2024 08:20 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that the Congress party is contesting the Lok Sabha election 2024 with two strategies.

While addressing a public rally in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the Congress party was contesting the Lok Sabha election 2024 with two strategies. He said the Congress' first strategy is to divide the society based on caste. And the second strategy is to unite their vote bank through politics of appeasement. He further accused the Congress party of wanting to change the Constitution and snatch away reservation from SCs, STs, and OBCs and give it away to Muslims based on religion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

"Congress is contesting these elections on two strategies. First, dividing society based on caste. Second, uniting their vote bank through politics of appeasement... Congress is now giving its all to its main motive in these elections. Congress wants to take away reservation from SC, ST, and OBC and give it away to Muslims based on religion, by changing the Constitution," said PM Modi.

ALSO READ| Pakistan wants Congress to win, says PM Modi in Gujarat poll pitch

During his speech at the rally, PM Modi said that he had given three challenges to the Congress party but didn't receive a reply. Quoting his challenges to the Congress party, first he asked if the party would not change the Constitution and give reservations to Muslims based on religion. As his second challenge, he asked Congress to give it in writing that they would not compromise with the rights of the SC, ST, and OBC by giving away their share of the reservation to Muslims. As his third challenge, PM Modi asked Congress party to give in writing that their state governments and their leaders would not run a hidden agenda to give reservations to Muslims.

At the election rally in Jamnagar, PM Modi also accused that the Congress leaders had tried to save terrorist Kasab and other culprits after the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

"Congress leaders came forward to save terrorist Kasab and others after the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. Books were written to save such terrorists and Congress leaders released those books," said PM Modi.

Notably, voting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will be held on May 7. The elections are being held in seven phases. In the first phase, voting was done for election of MPs in 102 constituencies. Meanwhile, in the second phase, 89 Lok Sabha seats were in contention on April 26.

