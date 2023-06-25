PM Modi, Egyptian president discuss trade, defence & security in Cairo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday held bilateral talks in Cairo, focussing on trade & investment, defence & security, renewable energy, cultural and people to people ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Eqyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during their meeting in Cairo, Egypt.(PTI)

"Synergising 🇮🇳-🇪🇬 multifaceted ties PM @narendramodi held a productive meeting with President @AlsisiOfficial in Cairo on 25 June 2023 The leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two countries, including in trade & investment, defence & security, renewable energy, cultural and people to people ties. An agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership" was signed by the leaders", Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, ministry of external affairs, tweeted.PM Modi's Egypt visit: LIVE updates

“Three MoUs in the fields of Agriculture, Archaeology & Antiquities and Competition Law were also signed”, he added. Modi, the second Indian prime minister on a state visit to Egypt in 26 years, was conferred with the African country's highest state honour ‘Order of the Nile’ by the Egyptian president Sisi. It is the 13th international award to be bestowed on the prime minister since he assumed office in 2014. Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the 11th century Al-Hakim mosque which has been restored by India's Dawoodi Bohra community. “Honored to visit the historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. It's a profound testament to Egypt's rich heritage and culture”, Modi tweeted. Later, Modi visited the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetry and offered tributes to the Indian soldiers who bravely fought and laid down their lives in Egypt and Palestine during the First World War.

"Prime Minister paid homage to over 4,300 valiant Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Egypt and Aden during the 1st World War," the MEA said in a press release.

