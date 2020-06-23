e-paper
PM Narendra Modi greets people on occasion of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra

The Supreme Courts’ had on Monday decided to modify its earlier order to allow the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha’s Puri to be held with the coordination of the temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to Covid-19.

india Updated: Jun 23, 2020 10:38 IST
New Delhi, Delhi
My heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra, said PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra.

“My heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra. I wish that this journey filled with reverence and devotion brings happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of the countrymen. Jai Jagannath!” the Prime Minister tweeted (translated from Hindi).

 

The apex court had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is slated to be held on June 23, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year.

