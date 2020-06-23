PM Narendra Modi greets people on occasion of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra

india

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 10:38 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra.

“My heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra. I wish that this journey filled with reverence and devotion brings happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of the countrymen. Jai Jagannath!” the Prime Minister tweeted (translated from Hindi).

भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथ यात्रा के पावन-पुनीत अवसर पर आप सभी को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि श्रद्धा और भक्ति से भरी यह यात्रा देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि, सौभाग्य और आरोग्य लेकर आए। जय जगन्नाथ! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2020

The Supreme Courts’ had on Monday decided to modify its earlier order to allow the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha’s Puri to be held with the coordination of the temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to Covid-19.

The apex court had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is slated to be held on June 23, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year.