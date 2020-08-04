e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi laying foundation stone of Ram Mandir is a historical and emotional day not only for me but for all Indians: L K Advani

PM Narendra Modi laying foundation stone of Ram Mandir is a historical and emotional day not only for me but for all Indians: L K Advani

PM Narendra Modi laying foundation stone of Ram Mandir is a historical and emotional day not only for me but for all Indians: L K Advani

india Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:51 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
PM Narendra Modi laying foundation stone of Ram Mandir is a historical and emotional day not only for me but for all Indians: L K Advani
PM Narendra Modi laying foundation stone of Ram Mandir is a historical and emotional day not only for me but for all Indians: L K Advani(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

PM Narendra Modi laying foundation stone of Ram Mandir is a historical and emotional day not only for me but for all Indians: L K Advani

tags
top news
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive Covid-19
Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive Covid-19
‘I am proud of you, Delhiites’, says Kejriwal as active cases reduce to 9K
‘I am proud of you, Delhiites’, says Kejriwal as active cases reduce to 9K
‘Make sure differences do not escalate into disputes’: China to India on border row
‘Make sure differences do not escalate into disputes’: China to India on border row
Sachin Pilot camp denies BJP leader met them at Haryana resort
Sachin Pilot camp denies BJP leader met them at Haryana resort
MiG-23 on AMU campus put up for sale on OLX, varsity calls it mischief
MiG-23 on AMU campus put up for sale on OLX, varsity calls it mischief
Vivo to pull out of IPL 2020 title sponsorship: BCCI sources
Vivo to pull out of IPL 2020 title sponsorship: BCCI sources
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In