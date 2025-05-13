PM Narendra Modi likely to meet CMs, deputy CMs of NDA states on May 25

Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of NDA ruled states are likely to be briefed about Operation Sindoor, India’s military strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir next week. According to people, aware of the details, chief ministers and deputy CMs of a clutch of states including poll bound Bihar, are expected to be in the capital on May 25. The leaders will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a discussion on Operation Sindoor. (PTI photo)

According to one person, aware of the details, these leaders are likely to meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a discussion on the strikes and the subsequent ceasefire that was announced on Saturday.

After the Prime Minister address to the nation late last night, the allies rallied behind the government’s action, which was in response to the terrorist attack of April 22 in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Also Read: ‘India is eternally grateful’: PM Modi visits Adampur air base in Punjab, meets IAF personnel

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Andhra Pradesh chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu said the PM’s address has shaped India’s new doctrine.

“His address was a stern warning to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and a clear message of strength to the world. It’s Buddha Purnima today, and we remember the path to peace. But, as history teaches us, lasting peace is secured through strength. We walk the path to peace, but we also practice Zero Tolerance towards terrorism,” he said in a post on X.

Naidu also referred to the Made-in-India defence technology and said it has shown “our readiness for modern warfare to protect our nation, making every Indian proud”.

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader, Chirag Paswan also hailed the prime minister’s address.

“The Prime Minister has also made it clear that if there will be any talks with Pakistan in the future, then the talks will be only on terrorism and POK... India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will launch a precise and decisive attack on the terrorist bases flourishing under the guise of nuclear blackmail,” he said in a post on X.

Starting today, the state units of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a 10 day Tiranga Yatra across the country to publicise the achievements of the armed forces that carried out the military operations against terror camps in Pakistan.

The party will organise a massive outreach program giving details of the losses that were inflicted on terrorist networks and how their bases were destroyed.