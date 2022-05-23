PM Modi meets top business leaders on day 1 of Japan visit ahead of Quad summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met top business leaders on Day 1 of his two-day Japan visit. Ahead of the Quad Summit 2022, the prime minister met the CEOs of prominent Japanese firms who have earned global recognition.PM Modi met the chairperson of NEC Corporation Dr Nobuhiro Endo in Tokyo. During the interaction, he hailed NEC's role in India's telecommunication sector and discussed opportunities in new and emerging technologies in India, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

PM Modi and the NEC boss discussed several reforms being undertaken to enable ease of doing business in India including industrial development, taxation and labour.ALSO READ: On Japan connect, PM Modi recalls his days as Gujarat CM, also writes an op-ed

“Today we had a good opportunity to discuss with PM Modi. We talked about how to implement DX & how to contribute to Smart Cities. Current govt has a hold of plans in area of education and other areas,” Endo said after meeting the prime minister.

Later, Prime Minister Modi met Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO of Uniqlo, Japan's leading apparel brand. “Mr. Yanai appreciated the entrepreneurial zeal of the people of India. PM Modi asked Mr. Yanai to take part in the PM-Mitra scheme aimed at further strengthening the textiles sector,” the PMO tweeted.

The PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks Scheme is aimed at developing textile parks through a special purpose vehicle owned by the central and state government and in a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Each park will have an incubation centre, a common processing house and a common effluent treatment plant and other textile related facilities, such as design centres and testing centres. The Master Developer is not just required to develop the industrial park but also maintain it during the concession period.ALSO READ: ‘Waah...’: PM Modi impressed as Japanese kid speaks in Hindi in Tokyo

The prime minister also met the adviser of automobile giant Suzuki Motor Corporation, Osamu Suzuki and later with Masayoshi Son, Board Director of SoftBank Group Corp.

Later in the day, PM Modi will attend an event convened by US President Joe Biden to launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. He will also hold a bilateral meet with Biden. However, the key highlight of Prime Minister Modi's visit is the Quad Summit to be held tomorrow.

