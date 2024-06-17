PM Narendra Modi meets US NSA Jake Sullivan in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in the national capital. After the meeting, he wrote on X that India is committed to further its strategic partnership with the United States for global good. PM Narendra Modi with Jake Sullivan.

"Met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. India is committed to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for global good," he wrote on X.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The meeting between PM Modi and Jake Sullivan came days after the former met US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy.

Jake Sullivan is visiting the national capital on June 17 and 18. This the first trip by a senior Biden administration official to India since Narendra Modi became the prime minister for the third term.

Earlier today, Sullivan met India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The two top security officials held extensive talks focusing on the implementation of the ambitious India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), bilateral defence ties and regional security situation.

Also read: NSAs Ajit Doval, Jake Sullivan talk advanced materials and tech in iCET dialogue

Jake Sullivan is touring India along with a high-level delegation comprising senior US government officials and industry leaders.

News agency PTI reported that Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan also discussed the proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) against the backdrop of a delay in its rollout in view of the current situation in West Asia.

Jake Sullivan also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"Delighted to welcome US NSA Jake Sullivan to New Delhi today morning. A comprehensive discussion on a broad range of bilateral, regional and global issues," the union minister wrote on X.

He said he was confident that India-US strategic partnership will continue to advance strongly in our new term.

The iCET was launched by PM Narendra Modi and President Biden on the sidelines of the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24, 2022.

With inputs from PTI