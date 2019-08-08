PM Modi on Jammu and Kashmir Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 pm
07:20 pm IST
07:15 pm IST
07:02 pm IST
06:49 pm IST
06:40 pm IST
06:30 pm IST
06:25 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address the nation at 8 pm today. In the session, PM Modi is expected to explain his government’s step to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.
Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution scrapping the Article granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The President notified the same the very next day.
Kashmir has been on lockdown since Sunday and all communication services in the region have been blocked, including cellular network, landline, mobile internet, and broadband connectivity.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 bifurcates the state into the Union territories (UTs) of J&K, and of Ladakh. While the UT of J&K will have a legislature, the UT of Ladakh will be without one. PM Modi will address this point in his address to the nation also.
Under Article 370, Jammu Kashmir had its own constitution, with the President of India empowered to decide which provisions of the Indian Constitution would be applicable within the state — but only with the assent of the state. This will no longer be the case, and the prime minister is expected to tell the nation today how this will help in all-round development of Jammu Kashmir.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address today comes just days before the customary Independence Day speech which will be delivered from the Red Fort on August 15.
The last time the PM addressed the nation was on March 27, when he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite in space.
Article 370, which gave Jammu Kashmir a special autonomous status, was nullified on Tuesday.
