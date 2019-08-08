‘Article 370 used by Pak to create problems in J&K’: PM Modi

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation said that Article 370 and 35A were used by Pakistan to spread terrorism and kill several thousand people. The contentious laws only helped “terrorism, separatism, nepotism and massive corruption,” he said before adding that decision to remove Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was historic.

“Article370 and Article35A had only given terrorism, separatism, nepotism and massive corruptions; these Articles have been used as a weapon by Pakistan for killing people, “ he said.

Prime Minister stated that Aritcle 370 was preventing the development of Jammu and Kashmir. “A big obstacle to development of Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir has been removed due to the common resolve of all countrymen. It is the beginning of a new era for Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir,” he said.

Article 370 was treated as permanent despite its temporary nature, he added explaining why it was important to repeal this special provision that “wasn’t benefiting anyone”.

“There was no debate on Article 370, when asked, no one was able to say how the Article benefited them,” said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister thanked the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir along with the local administrators for their work on the ground and assured the residents that their difficulties will slowly come to an end as situation returns to normal. His government, he said, was seeing to it that people in Jammu-Kashmir are able to celebrate Eid without inconvenience. “Our friends who live outside J&K but want to return home for Eid celebrations were being given all the required help,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi’s address comes after Pakistan unilaterally downgraded ties with India and sent the Indian envoy back to New Delhi.

India responded by asking Pakistan to reconsider its decision which New Delhi said was taken to present an alarming picture of bilateral ties to the international community. India also added that Pakistan had no business commenting on India’s internal matters including Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also said Thursday that Islamabad was looking at political and legal options to challenge India’s termination of special status granted to Kashmir.

